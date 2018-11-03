140 years later, 'A Doll's House, Part 2' pulls Ibsen into modernity

There is no sweeter sound, when sitting in an attentive audience, than the gasp of a connection being made. That one line, look or silent gap that registers a deep understanding of a revelatory idea. In the brain it processes as fireworks, but in the quiet of the room, it registers as something inarticulate — a drawn-out “hmm” or an exclamatory “huh!” The gut always knows.

This impulse comes quick and often when the text is as striking as Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” now offered in a stunning production in the Kavinoky Theatre. It is an audacious play that delivers on every risk it takes. Namely, positing a sequel to a classic play nearly 140 years after its debut. This production, under Robert Waterhouse’s direction, simmers with sophistication and style, and plenty of reaction.

Hnath’s post-feminist premise is enticing enough for today’s audiences, but it is equally captivating for those familiar with its source material: Henrik Ibsen’s eruptive 1879 play about Nora, a married woman who leaves her husband Torvald and three children in pursuit of self-fulfillment. When she walks out the door of their domesticated life, she leaves for good. Or so we thought.

In Hnath's play, she’s back, 15 years later and a new woman. The new Nora is independent. She is free to think think, act, love and consume life however she chooses. If Ibsen’s Nora was emboldened by the notion of agency, Hnath’s Nora is now the guru of it. Her books, written under a pseudonym and based on her marriage, are bestsellers.

Except, this being the 19th century, she is still imprisoned. Change has not come as quickly as she had hoped. A legal battle reveals that Torvald never filed for divorce as promised. Once again, she needs his signature to validate her existence. And once again, she is angry.

Nora must be a bear of a role. It’s no shock that Kristen Tripp Kelley approaches the part with equal parts grace and gumption. She carries Nora through two long scenes of negotiation like a seasoned boxer, trained to sustain her resources and spar judiciously. Kelley’s sternness goes a long way here, but occasionally at the expense of the droll humor with which Hnath refreshingly arms these characters. This is not a contemporary play, as David King’s elegant set and Loraine O’Donnell’s costumes remind us, but the comedy that ensues is fresh and clawing.

Anne Gayley earns most of our laughs as Nora’s resentful former nanny Anne Marie. Gayley is perfectly intoned to Anne Marie’s cynicism, and delivers a sharp punch or two of her own. She is a thrill.

David Oliver’s Torvald is a fine match for Kelly’s Nora, unrelenting and committed through all the uncertainty that unfolds. You can envision them having once been unhappily married. I wonder how the two of them would play in Ibsen’s text — fearlessly, no doubt.

Leah Berst is commanding and formidable as their grown daughter Emmy, the one new character in this chapter. In a way, Emmy is the ink with which Hnath asserts his modern stamp. But is she ready to assume her mother’s throne as the brave, bold, modern woman? Is the world ready to accept her demands — or even the notion of her making a demand?

More than a century later, those answers are not much clearer. Changes both happens fast and takes its time. Huh.

---

Theater Review

Four stars (out of four)

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” runs through Nov. 25 in the Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. Tickets are $45-40. Visit kavinokytheatre.com, or call 829-7668.