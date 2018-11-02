ZIEMBA, William F., Jr.

ZIEMBA - William F., Jr. Age 84, October 29, 2018. Son of the late Virginia and William Ziemba, Sr. Husband of Patricia (nee Gozdziak) Ziemba. Loving father of Justina (John) Williams, Valerie Ziemba and the late Scott Ziemba. Dear grandfather of Jordan (Noel Lasage) Williams and Jesse (Elizabeth Ford) Williams. Great-grandfather of the late Julie Ann Williams, Alyssa and Bryon Williams, Jaydan, Jayson, and Carrie Ann Lasage and Jason Jozwiak. William was an Army Veteran. Family and friends will be received on Sunday between the hours of 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME, 154 Weimar Street. Everyone is cordially invited to attend William's Funeral Mass on Monday at 9:30 am in St. Bernard's Church, 1900 Clinton Street. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Guestbook at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com