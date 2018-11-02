West Seneca East ends West Seneca West's championship reign

West Seneca East never panicked even as the time ticked away. With the Section VI Class A football championship there for the taking, the Trojans did just that at the expense of their biggest rival.

West Seneca West’s reign as state champion is over. The Indians’ 24-game winning streak is over.

That’s because rival West Seneca East (9-1) maintained its poise and never deviated from its game plan in rallying for a 20-13 triumph before an estimated 2,000 at rainy, frigid New Era Field on Thursday night.

Shaun Dolac's two fourth-quarter touchdowns and solid all-around performance along with contributions from many wearing the white, green and gold enabled East to win its first sectional championship since 1981 and end an 0-for-3 drought in its last final appearances. And the Trojans did it against the one team they lost to during the regular season, West (9-1), which entered the game ranked No. 1 in the News’ Large School and state Class A polls.

That will change, and News No. 4 West Seneca East couldn’t be happier.

“It feels great,” said Dolac, who rushed for 93 of his game-high 135 yards during the second half and also finished with 20 tackles at linebacker. “We’ve worked since January to come to this. ... We got the job done tonight.”

“We’ve been close two other times,” winning coach Jim Maurino said, referring to the Trojans’ recent title-game losses in 2012 and 2015. “Fifteen years, just nose to the grindstone. I’m just proud of my kids, proud of my program. ... To finally get rewarded with a sectional championship it feels really good.”

East did it by limiting the defending champs to just 17 second-half yards, sticking to its ground-and-pound game plan and by maintaining its discipline. The Trojans committed just four penalties compared to West’s 10 for 87 yards. Penalties and lack of discipline proved costly for East during the regular-season meeting between the teams.

The Trojans’ offense, which struggled for the first three quarters, broke through during its opening possession of the fourth. Dolac rushed for 41 yards on that 10-play drive capped by an unscripted fourth-and-8 play. Zach Arnone rolled out to his right looking for a receiver, saw no one but heard Dolac screaming from the opposite side. He threw against the grain to a wide open Dolac for the 17-yard TD that tied the game at 13 with 7:11 left.

After a three-and-out in which Mark Amborski’s third-down sack of Maurice Robertson forced a West punt, penalties opened the door for East’s go-ahead score. The Indians committed infractions on back-to-back Dolac runs – a horse collar to go with a face mask and dead ball personal foul to give the Trojans first-and-goal at the 1.

On the third try, Dolac – lined up at quarterback – snuck it in and then kicked the extra point to make it 20-13 with 2:29 left.

“Dolac wore us down there a couple of drives. Credit to them,” West coach Mike Vastola said.

After East forced West to go four-and-out on what would be its last possession, Dolac churned out tough yards on five consecutive runs that put the Trojans in position to use the genuflect offense, followed by a shift into celebration mode.

“Our guys, they just kept fighting,” Maurino said.

West Seneca West struck first as it turned a takeaway – a fumble recovery by Kyle Haettich at the Indians’ 35 – into a 7-0 lead eight plays later. John Speyer completed the drive with an 11-yard run as he rushed for 26 yards on the drive. Haettich kept the possession alive with a big 32-yard catch of a nicely thrown ball by Maurice Robertson on third-and-14.

It didn’t take long for East to tie it. Devare Mathis returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards for the score with Dolac’s PAT kick knotting things at 7-7 with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

It stayed that way until Speyer scored on a 12-yard run with 4:51 left in the second quarter. That capped an eight-play, 65-yard drive in which Robertson and Haettich hooked up on a 30-yard deep pass to convert a third-and-28. West led at halftime 13-7.

The loss of Speyer just before halftime to a hip pointer proved to be a loss West’s offense couldn’t overcome. Also, West had a couple chances to head into the fourth quarter with more than a two-point cushion but two turnovers and mistakes led to its doom.

And the end of what had been one heck of a run by a program that until last year had struggled more than it won.

“Our guys have nothing to be sad for,” Vastola said. “They had a great run. Most of our seniors had an experience most kids can only dream of. You can’t win them all.”