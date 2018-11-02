View from Vegas: 10 points too many to give the Bills against the Bears

The Bills somehow found a way to once again gift-wrap the money to its opponent in the late stages to the Patriots in Monday night’s division duel. That‘s what bad teams do.

Surprisingly, though, Buffalo brings the league's sixth-ranked defense into this fray, allowing 329 yards per game, but the question for the Bills is always what type of performance can they expect from the player under center. In this case, that's Nathan Peterman.

Here's what we know: NFL home underdogs off consecutive losses, coming off a Monday Night loss straight up and against the spread as a home dog, are 10-3 against the spread since 1980. That includes 9-1 against the spread in games with an over/under total of less than 45 points.

Toss in the Bears' bad news road log as the favorite (0-4 against the spread in the last four), and Buffalos' 5-0 mark against the spread at home off a home game when taking on foes coming off a home game, and we’ll soldier on with the Bills in this overlay.

Prediction: Chicago over BUFFALO by 3

