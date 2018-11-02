UB's Hemphill won't play in fall semester for academic reasons

Junior forward Summer Hemphill will not play this fall semester for UB’s women’s basketball team.

Hemphill, a social sciences major anf former Cardinal O'Hara star, failed to uphold institutional academic rules and was declared academically ineligible Thursday night.

Hemphill was expected to be a major component for the Bulls this season after a career year in 2017-18. As a sophomore she led the Bulls with 7.3 rebounds per game and finished fourth in points with 10.1. Hemphill broke the school record in rebounds with 23 against Ohio on Feb. 24.

During UB’s opening exhibition Thursday night, Hemphill was replaced in the starting lineup by senior forward Courtney Wilkins. The Bulls defeated Bloomsburg, 94-53, with senior guard Cierra Dillard racking up 27 points.

The Bulls are now without their second-best returning player for the majority of their non-conference schedule. Hemphill was named to the preseason All-MAC East team on Wednesday along with teammate Dillard.

Hemphill will be eligible to return at the conclusion of the fall semester on Dec. 18.