UB Law School team wins mock trial competition in New York City

A mock trial team from the University at Buffalo Law School defeated teams from 15 other law schools at a competition in New York City last week.

It was the second time that the UB Law School team has won the prestigious mock trial competition hosted by the Queens District Attorney’s office.

The members of UB’s team were Sarah A. Elardo, William F. Fitzgerald, Salvatore M. Prince and Spencer R. Stresing. Elardo also won an award for being the best overall trial advocate at the two-day competition, which was held Oct. 27 and 28 in Kew Gardens.

Teams from law schools all over the country presented fictitious cases in trials that were presided over by 19 judges from the New York City area.

“These students put in countless hours" to prepare for the event, said Buffalo attorney Brian Melber, who served as the team’s coach.