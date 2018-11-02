Share this article

print logo
Matthew V. Serviss, 31, of the City of Tonawanda, faces a felony and a misdemeanor charge. (City of Tonawanda Police)

Tonawanda man charged with felony over stolen credit cards

| Published | Updated

A City of Tonawanda man has been charged with using credit cards stolen from a vehicle in the city, police said Friday.

Matthew V. Serviss, 31, of Bouck Street, was arrested Thursday afternoon during an appearance in Tonawanda City Court on an unrelated charge, city police said.

The credit cards were taken last month from a vehicle on Delaware Street and were used at various retail stores to buy gift cards, cigarettes and food.

Serviss was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft, according to police.

Story topics: / / /

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
There are no comments - be the first to comment