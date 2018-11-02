Tonawanda man charged with felony over stolen credit cards

A City of Tonawanda man has been charged with using credit cards stolen from a vehicle in the city, police said Friday.

Matthew V. Serviss, 31, of Bouck Street, was arrested Thursday afternoon during an appearance in Tonawanda City Court on an unrelated charge, city police said.

The credit cards were taken last month from a vehicle on Delaware Street and were used at various retail stores to buy gift cards, cigarettes and food.

Serviss was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft, according to police.