Starbucks giving away reusable red coffee cups Friday

Starbucks is giving away free reusable red coffee cups Friday with the purchase of a holiday drink, while supplies last.

Beginning Saturday through Jan. 7, customers can bring the cups back to the store after 2 p.m. for 50 cents off their grande drink order.

This year's holiday drink flavors include Caramel Brûlée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.