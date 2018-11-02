Buffalo man arrested in connection with placement of fake pipe bombs

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Friday announced an arrest was made in a case involving the placement of two fake bombs outside a Buffalo Police station and one outside a post office last week.

James Timpanaro, 54, of Richfield Avenue in South Buffalo, was charged Friday with one count of conveying a hoax, Kennedy said.

If convicted on the charge, Timpanaro faces a maximum of five years in prison.

"The charges in this case stem from Mr. Timpanaro's placement of three fake explosive devices last weekend at various locations in Buffalo," said Gary Loeffert, special agent-in-charge at the FBI's Buffalo office, during a news conference in the Western District U.S. Attorney's Office on Delaware Avenue.

"We will not get into his background or his motive, but I believe we can agree that his intent was to instill fear and to cause a response through law enforcement. I want to be clear, this behavior will cause a response from law enforcement, and that law enforcement response has resulted in the filing of serious federal charges," Loeffert said.

Kennedy and Loeffert were joined by Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood and Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo at the news conference.

Buffalo Police reported in the early morning hours of Oct. 26 that two fake bombs had been found on the steps outside the Buffalo Police station at 1847 South Park Ave. They were discovered by the custodial staff at the police station.

"Surveillance cameras from nearby locations revealed Mr. Timpanaro to be dropping off those devices at or near 3:27 a.m.," Kennedy alleged Friday.

A day later, at 4:48 a.m., a similar device was found at the U.S. Post Office at 4061 South Park Ave. That device, which also was inactive, was discovered by a postal worker.

The surveillance video turned out to provide crucial evidence.

In a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, it was alleged that Friday a Buffalo Police detective showed the surveillance videos from both the Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 incidents to a volunteer at the South Buffalo Food Pantry. According to the complaint, that individual recognized the gait and mannerisms of the person in the video and identified that person as a neighbor. The food pantry volunteer identified Timpanaro's residence on Richfield Avenue.

According to the accusations in the complaint, another neighbor who was described as familiar with Timpanaro was shown the surveillance videos, from which the neighbor was allegedly able to recognize Timpanaro's physical build, walk and mannerisms, as well as a camouflage jacket that matched the one worn by the individual seen in the Oct. 26 video.

The complaint alleged that both neighbors interviewed by detectives claimed Timpanaro has spoken on political topics.

Police, at the time the fake pipe-bombs were found, had speculated that the incident was an opportunistic copycat act in the wake of recent events.

Kennedy said the case was taken especially seriously in the wake of the arrest last week of Cesar Sayoc, a Florida man accused of mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs targeting CNN, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats.

"For anyone to engage in this sort of copycat behavior is simply unconscionable. It will not be tolerated and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Kennedy said.

Loeffert Friday said that law enforcement will never take bomb threats lightly.

"We can't afford to. We will aggressively pursue people who act in such a dangerous way," Loeffert said.

The public has an important role to play in helping authorities, he added.

"Of course, if you see any suspicious activity, please call your local authorities or the FBI. No piece of information is too small. Every tip could be the one that leads to something very important," Loeffert said.

The case was investigated by Buffalo Police, the FBI, Secret Service, the U.S. Postal Service, Erie County Bomb Squad and the Erie County District Attorney's Office.