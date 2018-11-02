SMOLAREK, Richard E.

SMOLAREK - Richard E. November 1, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Mary "Susan" (nee Bugl) Smolarek; dearest brother of Eugenia (late Tony) Salley; special cousin of Chester (Donna) Ferber; special friend of Donna (David) Carapetyan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, November 3rd at 11 AM in the Chapel at Our Lady Help Of Christians, corner of Union Rd. and Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. No prior visitation. Richard was a longtime employee at Arcata Graphics. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com