Skip the Dishes delivery ends with gunpoint robbery at Humboldt Park home

A man delivering food early Wednesday morning in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood told police he was robbed at gunpoint, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robbery happened at 1:30 a.m. on North Parade Avenue, east of Fillmore Avenue and just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The robber stood on the front porch of a home, pointed a small black handgun at the victim and demanded the food, which was ordered through the Skip the Dishes service, according to the report.

After the victim handed over the food, the robber fled the area. The value of the stolen food was $48, according to the report.