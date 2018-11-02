Section VI Class D football championship preview: CSP vs. Maple Grove

Section VI Class D Championship

Who: Clymer/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack (9-0) vs. Maple Grove Red Dragons (6-3)

When: 2:30 p.m. Friday

Where: New Era Field

Tickets: $10

Webcast: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/guide

Rankings: CSP is ranked No. 7 in the News Small Schools Poll and No. 1 in the New York State Sportswriters poll. Maple Grove is unranked in the News Small Schools Poll and 11th in state poll.

At New Era Field: Clymer/Sherman/Panama is making its first appearance as a merged program. As separate programs, Clymer is 5-1, Sherman 0-1 and Panama 2-2. Maple Grove is 7-10 as a solo outfit, defeating Franklinville/Ellicottville in last year’s final. Maple Grove is 2-0 when it was merged with Chautauqua Lake.

Coaching records: CSP, Ty Harper, fourth season (23-20); Maple Grove, Justin Hanft, first season (6-3)

CSP key players and statistics: Jr. QB Gerrit Hinsdale (81-125-1,202-14 TDs passing), Sr. RB Derek Ecklund (121-852-14 TDs rushing, 12-131-3 receiving), Sr. RB Michael Beatman (73-676-8 rushing; 9-143-1 receiving), Jr. WR Cam Barmore (26-539-6; 55 tackles), Sr. LB Robert Overton (49 tackles)

Maple Grove key players and statistics: Sr. RB/QB/DB Easton Tanner (119-785-10 TDs rushing; 45-769-11 TDs receiving; 5 TD passes), Sr. QB/DB Carson Crist (95-167-1,555-20 TDs passing; 45 tackles, 3.0 sacks), Sr. RB/LB Taige Jones (65-303-4 TDs rushing; 35 tackles, 1 INT), Jr. LB/OL Jake Tomlinson (92 tackles, 2.0 sacks), Jr. DL/OL Kyle Trim (50 tackles, 7 sacks)

How they got here: Clymer/Sherman/Panama defeated Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 27-0. The Wolfpack bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of short Ecklund touchdown runs and a short TD run by Hinsdale. It’s the third time CSP has beaten Catt./LV as each squad in the four-team Class D division played each other twice during the season.

Maple Grove punched its ticket to New Era Field by winning the rubber match against Salamanca, 38-7. Tanner rushed for two touchdowns, caught two scores and passed for a touchdown. He rushed for 200 yards on 25 carries and caught five passes for 129 yards. Maple Grove had lost to Salamanca 23-21 a week earlier.

Pre-snap read: It’s the third meeting between the teams, with CSP having won the previous contests. That includes a 25-20 win during Week Six and a 55-20 win in Week Two.

They say it’s hard beating a team three times in a season. To realize its championship dreams, the Wolfpack must use its balanced offense to seize control early and make the Red Dragons one dimensional on offense. CSP must shackle Tanner, who is Maple Grove's biggest threat. The closer the game, the odds could favor Maple Grove, which still has plenty of players who helped the program post back-to-back state runner-up finishes. The key for the Dragons will be limiting big plays by CSP, which is averaging 40.1 points per game.

What’s next: The winner advances to the state quarterfinal/Far West Regional game against the Section V champion on Nov. 10 at Clarence High School. Alexander faces York/Pavilion for the Section V title on at 7 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Brockport.