Section VI Class B football championship preview: Pioneer vs. Cheektowaga

Section VI Class B Championship

Who: Pioneer Panthers (9-0) vs. Cheektowaga Warriors (8-1)

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: New Era Field

Tickets: $10

Television: Spectrum News

Rankings: Pioneer is ranked No. 1 in the News Small Schools Poll and No. 4 in the New York State Sportswriters Poll. Cheektowaga is ranked No. 3 in the News Small Schools Poll and ninth in the state poll.

At New Era Field: Pioneer is 3-0, winning titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001; Cheektowaga is 4-2, which includes last year’s overtime victory against Maryvale

Coaching records: Pioneer, Jim Duprey, 17th season (80-68); Cheektowaga, Mike Fatta, seventh season (61-11)

Pioneer key players and statistics: Sr. RB/LB Mike Rigerman (218-2,081-29 TDs rushing; 5-91-1 receiving; 87 tackles, 9.0 TFL), Jr. RB/DB Tyler Ely (39-359-3 TDs), Sr. QB Nick Rinker (22-50-398-9 TDs), Sr. TE/LB Brian Wittmeyer (10-216-7 TDs), DL/OL Trevor Smith (59 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 9.0 sacks), Jr. DE/TE Denton Tilly (42 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.0 sacks)

Cheektowaga key players and statistics: Sr. QB KeShone Beal (74-162-1,426-14 TDs passing; 130-913-17 TDs), Sr. WR Tamell Bass (25-606-9 TDs), Jr. RB Davon Hughes (83-485-2 TDs), Sr. LB Taivaughn Roach (124 tackles, 26 TFL, 6.0 sacks), Jr. DB Jabari McDonald (63 tackles), Jr. LB Quaron Trotter (52 tackles, 10 TFL, 6.0 sacks)

How they got here: Pioneer defeated Fredonia/Brocton 28-0 as Rigerman rushed 30 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns and also made nine tackles and recovered a fumble. Cheektowaga advanced with a 28-6 win on the road over tournament top-seed Albion.

Pre-snap read: This is the second meeting of the season between the division rivals. Pioneer won at Cheektowaga in Week Four, 33-14. In that game, Rigerman rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns and also made 11 tackles.

Other than in the loss to Pioneer, Cheektowaga’s defense has been stout. The Warriors had five shutouts and no other team scored more than eight points.

Ground and pound has worked so far, so why change it if you’re Pioneer? Still, a couple of shots down field might be necessary to keep the Warriors from crowding the line of scrimmage. The Panthers also must find a way to contain Beal, who is more than capable of taking over a game.

Cheektowaga must find a way to slow down Rigerman and make it so that he can’t impact the outcome. The Warriors also must not shoot themselves in the foot, as they dropped nine passes in that Week Four loss.

What’s next: The winner advances to the state quarterfinal/Far West Regional game against the Section V champion Nov. 10 at Clarence High School. Batavia faces Wayne for the Section V title at 8 p.m. on Saturday at St. John Fisher.