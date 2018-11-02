Section VI Class AA football championship preview: Lancaster vs. Bennett

Section VI Class AA Championship

Who: Lancaster Legends (8-1) vs. Bennett Tigers (7-2)

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: New Era Field

Tickets: $10

Webcast: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/guide

Rankings: Bennett is ranked No. 2 in the News Large Schools Poll and No. 10 in the New York State Sportswriters Poll. Lancaster is ranked No. 3 in the News Large Schools Poll and 20th in the state poll.

At New Era Field: Lancaster is 4-7. The Legends defeated Williamsville North last year to win their second consecutive championship; Bennett is 1-2, winning in Class A in 2016 after losing in the Class C (2015) and Class B (2014) finals.

Coaching records: Lancaster, Eric Rupp, third season (30-3); Bennett, Steve McDuffie, eighth season (46-27)

Lancaster key players and statistics: So. QB Jason Mansell (92-165-1,263-16 TDs passing; 22-97-0 rushing), Sr. RB Brandon Wingard (157-774-7 TDs), Jr. WR/DB Shawn Davis (24-402-4 TDs receiving; 12-336-2 TDs kick return), Jr. LB/OL Conor Mahony (84 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks), Jr. LB/FB Matt Marschner (72 tackles, 10 TFL, 6.0 sacks), Sr. DB Mitch Klima (52 tackles, 11 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)

Bennett key players and statistics: Jr. QB Aaron Smith (48-89-942-11 TDs passing), Jr. RB/LB D’Jae Perry (70-1,009-9 TDs; 29 tackles), Sr. RB/LB Semaj Clemons (66-688-6 TDs; 36 tackles, 2.0 sacks), Jr. RB/LB Justin Campbell (54-479-7 TDs rushing; 17-189-0; 35 tackles), So. WR Devotie Pompey (15-238-3 TDs), Sr. WR/DE Jakari Nettles (9-255-5 TDs receiving; 31 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks)

How they got here: Lancaster rallied to defeat Williamsville North, 21-20, in the semifinals. Gianluca Fulciniti scored on a 3-yard run with 9:21 left and took the lead for good on Clark Whiteside’s extra point. Bennett defeated Orchard Park for the first time in its history, 51-27, behind a five-touchdown performance from Smith. Smith passed for three TDs of 80, 22 and 22 yards, respectively, in the second half to Pompey.

Pre-snap read: This a rematch from Week Five as Bennett became the first Western New York team since 2015 to defeat Lancaster, 42-35. Perry rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries as the Tigers beat the then top-ranked team in the state.

If Bennett is going to end Lancaster’s two-year reign as Section VI champion, it must maintain its discipline and keep tabs of Davis, a receiver who gave the Tigers problems in that earlier meeting until leaving the game with an injury.

If Lancaster wants to advance to the state playoffs again, it must do a better job tackling Tigers’ ball carriers than it did in the earlier meeting. The Legends also must be prepared for the Tigers’ passing attack, which flipped last week’s playoff game against Orchard Park in their favor.

What’s next: The winner advances to the state quarterfinal/Far West Regional game against the Section V champion at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 10 at Clarence High School. Aquinas faces McQuaid for the Section V title at 7 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Brockport.