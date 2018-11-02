Rosters announced for Buffalo's 2018 Exceptional Seniors Game

With the Section VI high school boys soccer champions preparing to take on Section V in the Far West Regionals this weekend, the rest of the Western New York programs will trot out their top seniors for exposure in front of college coaches.

The 2018 high school boys soccer Exceptional Seniors Game will run at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St., Elma), and the rosters have been announced for both the blue and red teams.

Here's your game-day guide for both teams, with statistics from their 2018 seasons, via SectionalSports.com, and more information passed along by Exceptional Seniors Game chairman and organizer Tim Kronenwetter.

The following teams - Williamsville East, Clarence, East Aurora, as well as most local private schools - will not be represented due to their seasons continuing, while others may be absent due to missing the tryouts or being trimmed from the roughly 80 trialists.

BLUE TEAM

Coaching staff:

Dave LaMastra, Williamsville North HS

J.J. Gabor, Tonawanda HS

Nate Holler, Tonawanda Soccer Club

No. 2: Joe Looney, Williamsville North defender-midfielder: Five goals, six assists.

*Three-year captain for the Spartans, played in two State Cup Finals with Empire.

No. 3: Matt Clifford, Frontier defender: Two goals, two assists.

*Three-year varsity player, two-time all-division selection; Quake in BDSL.

No. 4: Kyle Hofschneider, Kenmore East midfielder-forward: 18 goals, 10 assists.

*Played for Empire Development Academy for U-16; Beast City SC in BDSL.

No. 5: Jonah Kozak, Frontier midfielder: 11 goals, 16 assists.

*Three-year captain at Frontier, holds program assist record with 37; Quake FC in BDSL.

No. 6: Zach Palmer, Williamsville North defender: Three goals, one assist.

*Played 10 years with Amherst Soccer Association, joined Empire in 2017.

No. 8: Aristole Muangala, McKinley defender: Two goals, three assists.

*Three-year captain at McKinley; Southtowns FPFC in BDSL.

No. 9: Aiden Zerkowski, Lancaster defender: One goal, three assists.

*Spent seven years with Global Premier Soccer, was Legends' captain in 2018; RVS United of BDSL.

No. 10: Gabe Mastrangelo, Hamburg forward: 20 goals.

*Set program's all-time goal scoring record, played varsity for five years; Quake in BDSL.

No. 11: Mike Ranieri, Niagara Falls defender-forward: 11 goals, two assists.

*Played Global Premier Soccer for three seasons.

No. 12: Chase Eagan, Orchard Park midfielder-forward: Six goals, four assists.

*Four-year starter on varsity, two-time captain; has played premier with Empire, BSA/Flash; OP Alliance in BDSL.

No. 13: Josh Ratner, Williamsville North defender: One goal, six assists.

*Spent eight years with Amherst Soccer Association.

No. 14: Colin Archibald, North Tonawanda midfielder-forward: 13 goals, five assists.

*Three-year varsity player, Empire United for four seasons.

No. 15: Andrew Martin, Lancaster defender-midfielder: Seven goals, three assists.

*Three-year varsity player, premier with WNY Flash, GPS; NY Elite of BDSL.

No. 17: Val Mawi, Kenmore West midfielder: Three goals, one assist.

*Two-year varsity player; Celtic Brigade of BDSL.

No. 18: Austin Hogan, Grand Island midfielder: 10 goals, three assists.

*Two-year varsity player, spent three years with GPS.

No. 20: Nick Sobczak, Frontier defender: Three goals, two assists.

*Three-year varsity player, captain as senior, spent time with Empire and GPS.

No. 21: Noel Dixon, Allegany Limestone defender: Three goals, four assists.

*Two-time all-league selection, three years on varsity.

No. 22: Ben Walleshauser, Lancaster defender-midfielder: One goal, four assists.

*Spent three years with GPS, five years with Lancaster-Depew travel; NY Elite of BDSL.

No. 23: Taylor Carmer, Wilson forward: 13 goals, one assist.

*Three-year varsity player, Niagara Orleans offensive MVP.

No. 24: Gabe Flewellyn, Olmsted defender: Six goals, seven assists.

*Four-year varsity player.

No. 25: Chris Bevan, Cheektowaga midfielder: Three goals.

*Four-year varsity player, spent three years with Lancaster FC.

No. 26: Spencer Lombard, Albion defender-forward: Five goals, two assists.

*Played three years with the Chili Fusion, in Rochester.

Goalkeeper: Max Shoemaker, Niagara Wheatfield: Team conceded just nine goals all season, finished with 13-3 record.

*Spent time with GPS and Empire United.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Stanz, Kenmore West: Team accrued 134 saves, permitted just 25 goals.

*Three-year starter at Ken West, spent four years with Kenmore travel.

Goalkeeper: Ryan Gall, Timon: No stats listed.

*Three-year captain at Timon, spent two years with BSA/Flash.

Alternate: Kint Kabangira, International Prep defender-forward: Four goals, one assist.

*Two years on varsity.

RED TEAM

Coaching staff:

Doug Curella, Clarence Soccer Club

Rob Booker, Holland Center Schools

Rolfe Friedenberg, Kenmore East HS

Max Wojtasik, Villa Maria College

No. 2: Issak Sabtow, McKinley forward: 23 goals, three assists.

*Played four years on varsity, member of Empire United.

No. 3: Mohamed Yahya, McKinley defender: One goal, six assists.

*Played four years of varsity, spent two years with Flash; OP Alliance of BDSL.

No. 4: Cole Blodgett, Orchard Park defender-midfielder: Three goals, six assists.

*Three-year varsity player at OP, spent time with Empire and WNY Flash.

No. 5: Owen Adamec, Lancaster midfielder-forward: 12 goals, 16 assists.

*Three years on varsity, two-time all-division selection, spent six years with GPS; Dutch in BDSL.

No. 6: Yousif Kowa, Hutch Tech defender: Two goals, four assists.

*Four-year varsity player, spent most premier time at GPS, now with Flash.

No. 7: Jeremy Walter, Kenmore West midfielder-forward: Three goals, three assists.

*Played ODP for three years, spent three years on varsity, seven years with Empire; Celtic Brigade of BDSL.

No. 9: Matt Lindaman, Williamsville North forward: Eight goals.

*Three-year varsity player, spent four years with GPS.

No. 10: Chris Cox, Olmsted forward: 29 goals, 21 assists.

*Two-time captain at Olmsted, played GPS for five years, invited to GPS National Camp in 2016.

No. 11: Tyler Eisman, Lancaster midfielder: 10 goals, six assists.

*Split four years with Empire United, WNY Flash; NY Elite in BDSL.

No. 12: Franc Schmoyer, Kenmore East defender: Three goals, one assist.

*Three-year varsity player, spent three years with Kenmore Soccer Club.

No. 14: Tim Oswald, Hamburg midfielder: 10 goals, eight assists.

*Three-year starter, all-division selection, played club for Hamburg Monarchs.

No. 15: Alexis Leon, Niagara Wheatfield forward: Six goals, eight assists.

*Three-year varsity player, spent three years with KenTon Force.

No. 16: Alec Cimini, Iroquois forward: 12 goals, six assists.

*Led Chiefs in points last two years, played TriTown Soccer Club for eight years; TriTown of BDSL.

No. 17: Papouch Schmoyer, Kenmore East midfielder: Eight goals, 12 assists.

*Three years on varsity, played club for Kenmore Soccer Club.

No. 18: Quinn Boyer, Lockport defender: Four goals, one assist.

*Three-year varsity player, twice picked all-division, played Lockport travel for eight years.

No. 19: Kendyll Hadick, Albion forward: 17 goals, 11 assists.

*Four years on varsity, spent seven years with Empire Rochester; All-Niagara Orleans for three seasons.

No. 20: Sang Chin, Kenmore West defender-midfielder: One goal, three assists.

*Four-year varsity player, spent three years with Kenmore Soccer Club.

No. 21: Matt Brown, Maryvale forward: 12 goals, three assists.

*Three-year varsity player, played for both Lancaster FC and Lancaster-Depew SC.

No. 22: Joel Radecki, Holland defender: One goal.

*Three-year varsity player, three-year all-division, Holland Soccer Club for nine years.

No. 23: Pat Morin, Lancaster midfielder: No points.

*Three-year varsity player, played five years with FC Buffalo Academy; NY Elite of BDSL.

No. 24: Mo Abbas, International Prep midfielder-forward: Four goals, two assists.

*Played three years with I-Prep, played for Empire U19 in 2018.

No. 25: Jeremy Reger, Nichols defender-midfielder: No stats listed.

*Played premier for WNY Flash and GPS, trained in Spain with Marabella United; TriTown of BDSL.

Goalkeeper: Connor Galley, Allegany-Limestone: Finished with 16-2 overall record, just 17 goals allowed as a team.

*Section VI all-time shutout leader (76), four-time all-division pick, returning All-WNY.

Goalkeeper: Ralph Grizanti, Wilson: Allowed 28 goals, team totaled 146 saves.

*Three years on varsity, three years with GPS, two with ODP state team.

Goalkeeper: Cristino Almonte, Math Science Technology (MST): Team totaled 75 saves.

*Four-year starter on varsity, two years at goalkeeper, captain for two seasons.

The girls side will have its own Exceptional Seniors match the following Sunday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the same location as the boys. Stay tuned for the rosters for that match.

