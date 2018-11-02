ROSA, Paul F.

ROSA - Paul F.

Of Greece, NY, October 30, 2018. Paul is survived by his wife, Elaine R. Rosa; children, Paul Michael Rosa, Tony (Angie) Rosa, Dannylee Rosa, David Rosa, Shawn Rosa, Vince (Rita) Rallo, Dean (Emily) Rallo, Aaron (Andrea) Rallo, and Jan (Phil) Margiotta; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Elaine (Phil) Neary; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. For more information about Paul please visit www.bartolomeo.com Paul's Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 3rd, 10 AM at Holy Cross Church, immediately followed by his entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Holy Cross Church, 4492 Lake Ave., Rochester, NY 14612 in Paul's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home, Rochester, NY.