Rape charge dropped, but Lockport man admits to cocaine possession

A City of Lockport man pleaded guilty to a cocaine possession felony Friday, but a rape charge against him was dismissed.

Carl J. Person, 37, of Genesee Street, was assigned to the judicial diversion program of court-supervised drug treatment by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon. He risks up to nine years in prison if he doesn't succeed in the program.

First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said the woman who accused Person of raping her Feb. 16 agreed with the dismissal of that charge. She had said she was moving out of state. Person pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal contempt charge for violating a restraining order the woman had against him.

On Feb. 18, police searched Person's home and vehicle and found cocaine and marijuana.