PUKALO, Tamra Ann (Trautwein)

PUKALO - Tamra Ann (nee Trautwein)

Of West Seneca, NY. Entered into rest October 31, 2018. Beloved wife of Walter P. Pukalo; devoted mother of Serena (William) King, Clint (Kristina) Pukalo, and Jason Pukalo; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren; loving daughter of Donna and the late Anthony Canastraro; dear sister of Debbie, Sue, Shawn, Sherm, Julie, Mike, and Vic; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com