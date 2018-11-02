Proposed law would hold adults responsible for kids using drugs

If you let kids have a party at your house and you know they'll be doing drugs, a proposed Erie County law would hold you legally responsible.

Erie County Legislator Lynne Dixon is proposing a law to hold adults legally liable and subject to fines for knowingly allowing minors at their house to use drugs. This would amend an existing "social host" law that already makes it illegal for adults to allow those under 21 to drink alcohol.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in legislature chambers on the fourth floor of Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St., Buffalo. Directors for two anti-drug organizations, as well as the Erie County Sheriff's Office, spoke in favor of the legislation at committee hearings last week.

The proposed law can be found on the public hearings link of the Erie County Legislature website.