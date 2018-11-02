Post Time: Competitive field set for Breeders' Cup Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Breeders’ Cup Classic will be run for a record-tying ninth time under the iconic Twin Spires and appears to be the most competitive field in years.

A mix of 3-year-olds, older California-based horses and a foreign-based contingent will run for the biggest Breeders’ Cup purse of the weekend.

The climactic event of the two-day racing festival being held at Churchill Downs has a purse of $6 million. Post time for the Classic on Saturday evening is 5:45 p.m. EDT on NBC (Ch. 2).

Every trainer on the backstretch Thursday morning commented on how competitive this field is, led by the top-ranked horse in North America, Accelerate (5-2), who drew outside post No. 14.

Trainer Doug O’Neill, who will run Stephen Foster winner Pavel (20-1), noted that Accelerate seems to be improving.

“It’s very competitive, obviously with Accelerate we get to see him every day,” said the California-based O’Neill. “He’s a very impressive horse that seems to be getting better and better. You have some nice 3-year-olds that are rounding into top form. It’s wide open, but with our horse he has a win over the track so we’re very optimistic.”

Catholic Boy (8-1) trainer Jonathan Thomas echoed O’Neill’s sentiments.

“It’s certainly a deep field in the sense that there are a lot of very accomplished horses in it,” Thomas said. “I think it’s fair to say there are six or seven horses if they won wouldn’t surprise anyone. However there’s not a Gun Runner or Arrogate that’s going to go off a heavy favorite.”

The field includes Thomas’ Travers winner, in addition to the Woodward winner (Yoshida), the Dubai World Cup winner (Thunder Snow) and Accelerate, who won two California Grade 1’s in preparation for the Classic.

Catholic Boy has been off since the Travers in August, but Thomas does not see that as an issue.

“Historically, he’s a horse that’s fired very well with a break,” said Thomas. “He had a 70-day and 63-day break this year and won off of one of them and ran almost a career-best number finishing second in the Sam Davis off a big break.”

Catholic Boy, the son of More Than Ready, already has handled the classic mile-and-a-quarter distance.

“I’m very comfortable with the distance," Thomas said. "I think a 3-year-old running against elders for the first time is quite a big leap. It’s the Breeders’ Cup, we’re happy to be here at the end of the year."

Jockey Javier Castellano will ride the Travers winner. “Being drawn in the 3-hole, it’s really going to be up to Javier to figure out how he wants to navigate that post.," Thomas said. "He’s a guy with a plaque up in the Hall of Fame in Saratoga, so we’ll let him do his thing."

A 3-year-old has won five of the last 11 Classics and three of the last four. Thomas said another 3-year-old other than his colt could be sitting on a big race.

“I think McKinzie is the scariest because of the fact that he ran so well off a layoff, and if he improves even a little bit, he’s very scary," Thomas said. "It will be interesting to see what happens when he needs to run that extra eighth of a mile."

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, McKinzie missed the Triple Crown trail due to injury and was Baffert’s pronounced Derby hopeful early in the year. The sidelining paved the way for another horse in his barn, Justify, to make a historic run as thoroughbred racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.

McKinzie (6-1) returned to the racetrack to win the Pennsylvania Derby impressively in September and the son of Street Sense, the 2007 Derby winner here at Churchill, looms large. McKinzie will start from the sixth hole. Jockey Mike Smith, who had his choice of the two Baffert Classic mounts, chose the 3-year-old over the more accomplished West Coast (5-1), who will start one gate from his right.

Baffert is glad of one thing, and that is his two stars won’t have to face each other.

“I knew he was going to be my Derby horse, and he’s my best 3-year-old, and he has proven that,” Baffert said in a national conference call. “I just got really lucky, and we didn’t know we had this superstar waiting on the bench in Justify. Really, it’s a sort of a blessing now that they didn’t have to run against each other, so right now I have a pretty fresh 3-year-old.”

A horse that made the transition from turf to dirt, similar to Catholic Boy at Saratoga, is Yoshida (10-1). The Japanese-bred son of Heart’s Cry won in his initial effort on conventional dirt for trainer Bill Mott in his 11th career race.

“We want him to repeat and improve a little bit, I mean he’s proved he can run on the main track,” Mott said. “I have no reason to believe that he wouldn’t handle it again. He’s worked well over this track and trained well with two good works.”

Mott hopes his good fortune in the Classic at Churchill will continue. He won the last Classic held here in 2011 with Drosselmeyer. “They’ve both been here and both trained well over the track. Yoshida’s actually coming out of a better race than Drosselmeyer did,” said Mott.

The two horses’ running styles are similar. Drosselmeyer came from behind to win in 2011 and Mott is hoping for more of the same this year with Eclipse winning jockey Jose Ortiz in the irons.

“He just needs room to run when they turn for home, it’s a large field and you need a good trip,” Mott said. “It’s not a Derby-sized field, but you’d like to get a nice, smooth trip and not be hung out too wide on either turn. You can’t lose a tremendous amount of ground in these races and win, they’re too competitive.”

Mind Your Biscuits (6-1) won the local prep, the Grade 3 Lukas Classic, last month, a race that Thomas described as the “one of the best preps” heading into the Classic. Co-owned by University at Buffalo graduate Dan Summers, and trained by his brother Chad, he’ll attempt the classic distance for the first time.

The 5-year-old son of Posse will have Tyler Gaffalione in the saddle for the second consecutive race, and a win over the Churchill surface is an added bonus. His attempt in the Classic is a sporting one, as he is considered one of the top sprinters in the world, winning the Dubai Golden Shaheen twice.

He’ll also be trying to run down the speed and should be a major factor in the outcome.

Post Time Outlook: 1 –McKinzie, 2-Yoshida, 3-Mind Your Biscuits, 4-Catholic Boy

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.

POST POSITION CHART

$6 Million Breeders’ Cup Classic – Churchill Downs - Post Time: 5:45 p.m. ET