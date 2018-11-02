Post Time: Breeders' Cup Saturday undercard thoughts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Breeders’ Cup (BC) undercard on Saturday includes a number of talented thoroughbreds on day two of the world championships. With nine total Breeders' Cup races on tap for Saturday afternoon, there's a full schedule of betting opportunities available to the horseplayer.

Be sure to check tomorrow's print edition of The News for an advance on the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, a deep field of 14 will head to the gate at 5:45 p.m. EDT on NBC. Television coverage of the races will be split between NBC Sports Network (1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and NBC (3:30-6:00 p.m.).

Small capsules and top selections of the Saturday undercard races follow:

$1 million BC Filly and Mare Sprint (Race 3, 12:00 p.m. EDT)

A full field of 14 females will sprint 7-furlongs over the Churchill Downs dirt track. 1-Selcourt (4-1) impressed in the Santa Monica back in March and has won three in a row, returning off a long layoff for trainer John Sadler. Morning line favorite 13-Marley’s Freedom (8-5) has Hall of Famer Mike Smith in the irons for Bob Baffert looking for her fifth straight win since losing to Selcourt earlier in the year. 5-Golden Mischief (10-1) headed 6-Chalon (15-1) in the G2 TCA at Keeneland in early October for Brad Cox.

Post Time Outlook: 1-13-5-6

$1 million BC Turf Sprint (Race 4, 12:38 p.m. EDT)

The Turf Sprint will be run at 5 1/2-furlongs this year and we’ll go with the Irish-bred 7-Lost Treasure (20-1) for Aidan O’Brien who adds blinkers at a big price. He has run well on yielding turf and will try Lasix for the first time. 1-Ruby Notion (20-1) ran big in the Caress over a soft Saratoga turf course last summer posting a big number. 9-Stormy Liberal (4-1) will be defending his crown and always runs a decent race. 8-Chanteline (15-1) could surprise with a big number for Steve Asmussen.

Post Time Outlook: 7-1-9-8

$1 million BC Dirt Mile (Race 5, 1:16 p.m. EDT)

The Dirt Mile moves to Saturday from its traditional Friday spot and features a huge matchup between 10-Catalina Cruiser (8-5) and 1-City of Light (5-2). Catalina Cruiser has been turning heads on the West Coast and will run outside of California for the first time. Her impressive wins overshadow the tremendous year that City of Light has had. He’ll look to bounce back from a second-place finish in the Forego at the Spa. 7-Firenze Fire (6-1) and 4-Seven Trumpets (15-1) will duel for show honors.

Post Time Outlook: 10-1-7-4

$2 million BC Filly and Mare Turf (Race 6, 2:04 p.m. EDT)

Another full field of 14 will run for big dough which includes a good group of Euro invaders. 3-Wild Illusion (7-2) looks to be the best of the foreigners and comes out of a Group 1 win at Longchamp. 10-Magic Wand (5-1) was the runner-up in the same race for Aidan O’Brien and he’ll have world class jockey Ryan Moore in the irons. One of Chad Brown’s big contingent 6-Sistercharlie (3-1) comes out of a solid summer of wins at Saratoga and Arlington to duel with the Euros. Another Brown starter 9-A Raving Beauty (10-1) has ace turf jock Castellano aboard the daughter of Mastercraftsman.

Post Time Outlook: 3-10-6-9

$2 million BC Sprint (Race 7, 2:46 p.m. EDT)

Another highly competitive race featuring some of the top sprinters in the country. 9-Roy H (5-2) will attempt to defend last year’s title coming from behind a field filled with speed. 5-Imperial Hint (9-5) will be a single on more than one horseplayer’s tickets as he has had a terrific campaign sprinting for trainer Luis Carvajal, Jr. Dale Romans-trained 2-Promises Fulfilled (6-1) will be on the engine as he was in the Derby here last May and will look to hold on in deep stretch. 8-Limosine Liberal is a horse for the course, winning 6-of-8 times over the Churchill Downs track.

Post Time Outlook: 9-5-2-8

$2 million BC Mile (Race 8, 3:36 p.m. EDT)

Woodbine Mile winner 5-Oscar Performance (9-2) will be up against one of the deepest fields on the undercard. He’ll face a group of Europeans aiming to take the title back over the pond. 7-Expert Eye (8-1) will try Lasix for the first time and has missed the board only twice in nine outings. 2-Next Shares (10-1) comes in off two straight wins, including the Shadwell Turf Mile at Keeneland. 3-Happily (15-1) has been competitive in Group 1 races all year long for O’Brien and should be a contender here in the United States.

Post Time Outlook: 7-2-3-5

$2 million BC Distaff (Race 9, 4:16 p.m. EDT)

The Distaff pits the last two Kentucky Oaks winners against each other over the very track they wore the Lilies. 2-Abel Tasman (7-2) has had a roller coaster year, but we’ll go with the experience and draw a line through the Zenyatta where she bobbled at the start. 11-Monomoy Girl (2-1) has already locked up 3-year-old filly honors with her spectacular campaign and should contend over her home track. 3-La Force (20-1) could crack the exacta if her recent form holds, she could surprise at a huge price. The pride of New Jersey, Joe Bravo will ride 10-Blue Prize (6-1) and could factor underneath in the exotics.

Post Time Outlook: 2-11-3-10

$4 million BC Turf (Race 10, 4:56 p.m. EDT)

The mile-and-a-half turf race is the lead-in to the Classic and features two-time Arc winner 2-Enable (1-1) and last year’s winner 1-Talismanic (12-1). Enable would be the first Arc winner to win the Turf, Golden Horn failed in his attempt three years ago at Keeneland. 12-Waldgeist (9-2) finished only 1 3/4 lengths back in the Arc to Enable and figures as a threat in this group. Ontario-bred 3-Channel Maker (12-1) comes in with a win over a soft Belmont turf course and is rounding into form.

Post Time Outlook: 2-12-1-3

Follow along with me on Twitter over the next two days, as I will be reporting from Churchill Downs all weekend.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.