Poll shows Chris Collins up by 7 over Nate McMurray

A new poll commissioned by a Rochester television station shows Rep. Chris Collins – a Clarence Republican under indictment on felony insider trading charges – leading Democratic challenger Nathan McMurray by 7 points.

Some 45.3 percent of the voters polled in the heavily Republican district said they favor Collins, while 38.1 percent back McMurray. The poll of 801 likely voters, conducted Monday and Tuesday, has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percent.

Conducted by Dixie Strategies on behalf of WHEC, the poll is the first that shows Collins with a lead greater than the margin of error.

The poll is also the first to indicate that Collins' attack ads against McMurray – which fact-checkers have often labeled misleading – may have had an impact.

The poll found that 34.6 percent of voters had a favorable impression of McMurray, while 35 percent had an unfavorable impression. In addition, 30.4 percent did not know enough about McMurray to form an opinion of him.

"He's not well-known and people who do know him, a lot of them have a negative opinion," Brian Graham of Dixie Strategies told WHEC. "As I always say, you can't beat somebody with nobody. And that is where McMurray is finding himself right now."

But Collins has his own problems. While 44.6 percent of voters in the district have a positive opinion of Collins, 47.6 percent have an unfavorable opinion of the three-term lawmaker -- and 36.1 percent of them have a very negative opinion.

The poll found that 7 percent of those surveyed planned to vote for a third party candidate. While the poll did not name Reform Party candidate Larry Piegza, some if not most of that support would likely go his way.

The WHEC poll also found that 9.6 percent of those surveyed remained undecided.

The two campaigns, predictably, offered wildly different takes on the poll's results.

"The more voters learn of liberal Nate McMurray's radical agenda of single-payer healthcare, high taxes and excessive gun control, the more they reject him," said Collins campaign spokeswoman Natalie Baladassarre. "While there is much work left to do, we know that voters want a voice who will stand with President Trump and against the radical left, and that is Congressman Collins."

Meanwhile, McMurray said: “We feel great about where we are right now. Four out of five polls say this race is a dead heat, and this one has a lot more undecided voters, which are people who know Chris Collins and don’t want to vote for him. We’re experiencing a huge wave of energy and volunteers in every county. People are putting country before party because nobody wants to be represented by a crook in Congress.”

The latest survey stands in contrast to other recent polls.

A Siena College/New York Times poll conducted between Oct. 24-29 found Collins up by 4 points, within the survey's margin of error.

And a Tulchin Research poll conducted on behalf of the McMurray campaign between Oct. 25-28 showed McMurray up by 4 points, also within the margin of error.

Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 40,000 in the district, which is why the race was long considered to be a cakewalk for Collins.

But all that changed on Aug. 8, when federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Collins, his son Cameron and Cameron's prospective father-in law with fraud, conspiracy and lying to an FBI agent.

Prosecutors said Collins unleashed a string of illegal insider stock trades with a call to his son from the White House lawn. Collins vows to fight the charges in court.