Political compromise is a double-edged sword

Fake news, tribal partisanship and bigotry have placed the United States in turmoil. Turn back the clock, though, and it’s the tumultuous 1850s.

In Michael F. Holt’s “The Political Crisis of the 1850s,” the historian speculates about why northern and southern sectionalism didn’t bring about the Civil War before it actually did. From 1840 to 1855, political friction was absorbed by the two major national parties at the time – Whigs and Democrats – each of which had southern and northern wings.

Compromise (like the one in 1850) was a ticking time bomb. With the parties agreeing on major issues, the differences between them were washed away. They lost their individual identity and shed membership; the Whig Party, in fact, disintegrated. The Democratic Party became the southern party, and the new Republican Party the northern one. Sectionalism reared its ugly head.

Today, we are a divided nation. The 1990s saw Democrats and Republicans come together on a multitude of issues, including welfare and taxes. But voters felt that there was little daylight between them. The new political alignment was painted with blue and red sections.

The lesson for today may be that compromise in politics is a two-edged sword. For sure, it’s a way to resolve conflict and is preferable to outright hostility. No compromising in 1860, and you know what happened next. At the same time, though, compromise can sow distrust of the political system.

Michael Fanelli

Elma