Dion Morrison, 21, of Buffalo, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony charge. (Buffalo Police Department)

Police make arrest in online threat against Medaille College

A 21-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with making a threat online against Medaille College, according to police.

Dion Morrison faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat, Buffalo police announced Friday morning on Twitter.

The Medaille campus was closed Thursday after a "possible threat" was made on social media, the college announced in a statement.

Classes were set to resume today, the college said.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
