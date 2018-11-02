Police make arrest in online threat against Medaille College
A 21-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with making a threat online against Medaille College, according to police.
Dion Morrison faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat, Buffalo police announced Friday morning on Twitter.
The Medaille campus was closed Thursday after a "possible threat" was made on social media, the college announced in a statement.
Classes were set to resume today, the college said.
