Plea talks planned in Lockport homicide as lawyer seeks reduced charge

The attorney for D'Vonne T. Clark, charged with murder in the July 22 death of a teenager in Lockport, said Friday that the prosecution will meet with the victim's family to discuss a possible plea offer.

Defense attorney Joseph A. Scalzo made the disclosure in Niagara County Court as he argued for a reduction in the charge against Clark from second-degree murder to first-degree manslaughter.

Judge Sara Sheldon reserved decision on that request and told the sides to return to court Dec. 3.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann would not say if she intends to meet with the family of the slain 16-year-old Elijah L. Wedington to discuss the plea offer. Clark, 17, is charged with stabbing Wedington in the side as Clark intervened in a fight between Wedington and another teenager.