Paul F. Rosa, home store founder who donated to Kids Escaping Drugs

Nov. 18, 1942 – Oct. 30, 2018

Paul F. Rosa must have driven more than 850,000 miles from his Rochester home during the quarter-century he owned Rosa’s Home Stores in Western New York.

“He loved the Buffalo community and he loved being a part of it,” said Dean Rallo, Mr. Rosa’s stepson. “If someone lost a house in a fire, he would quietly reach out and help them rebuild their life. He was such a generous person; he’d have trouble saying no to anyone.”

Mr. Rosa gave his heart and soul to his business, said Rallo. When the stores were forced into bankruptcy, it was like he lost a friend, Rallo recalled.

"If you took a knife and stuck it in my heart, it wouldn't hurt as much as that did," said Mr. Rosa in a Buffalo News article about the bankruptcy in 2010.

Mr. Rosa died Oct. 30 in Rochester General Hospital after a brief illness. He was 75.

Mr. Rosa was born, raised and lived in Rochester. But for the 26 years he operated his furniture and appliance stores, he became a fixture in Western New York.

“He would be out in the showrooms talking to people,” recalled Rallo, who served as vice president of operations before taking over as president. “He’d be the first one to pick up the broom and sweep. I don’t know if it was busy-work or if he wanted to keep everything spotless.”

Mr. Rosa started his career in the Greater Rochester area in 1968 when he and a business partner founded Rosa & Sullivan. After professional falling-out, Mr. Rosa opened a 4,000-square-foot electronics and appliance store in Buffalo. Mr. Rosa operated five area locations, including one on Military Road in the Town of Niagara and one on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda that was heavily damaged in a fatal arson fire in 2001.

“All he ever did for his whole life was sell major appliances,” said Rallo. “He always led with kindness, and just warmed up the room. Then he did business.”

Rosa’s commitment to the Buffalo community translated into nearly a million dollars in donations for the Kids Escaping Drugs Foundation through golf tournaments, galas and store drives.

Mr. Rosa’s golf tournaments were legendary, remembered John Bruso, a county legislator who served on the foundation’s board of directors.

“The fact that he flew in donors helped make the tournament and gala successful. What he started in 2003 has now grown into our most successful and elaborate event. It grew from one to two days,” said Bruso.

Kids motivated Mr. Rosa throughout his life, according to friends and family members.

“It was always about the kids and what he could do to help them get back on track,” said Bruso. “He actually spent time with the kids, bringing pizzas to Renaissance Campus.”

JoAnne Hudecki, co-founder and former executive director, remembered Mr. Rosa for his kindness. “He donated furniture and appliances for Renaissance Campus. He not only gave of himself, his passion for the campus encouraged others to donate.”

At home, breakfasts were a specialty of Mr. Rosa, who served up frittata, grilled sausage and steak, said Rallo.

“He played cards every week with his buddies, a core group of friends who are friends from grammar school,” said Rallo. “He had a Bills suite through the Super Bowl years. He was a frugal man who did not buy much for himself. That wasn’t his style.”

Mr. Rosa and his wife of 32 years, Elaine, spent winters in Bradenton, Fla., where he recently joined the Knights of Columbus Council, said his stepson. Mr. Rosa was divorced from his first wife in 1985.

In addition to his wife Elaine and stepson Dean, Mr. Rosa is survived by: four sons Paul Michael, Anthony, David and Shawn; one daughter Dannylee Rosa; two stepsons Vince Rallo and Aaron Rallo; one stepdaughter Jan Margi­otta; a sister Elaine Neary; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 3 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4492 Lake Ave., Rochester.