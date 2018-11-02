Owners committed to reopening Cockaigne Resort, despite setback

Cockaigne Resort says it's not giving up.

The Chautauqua County resort this week broke the news that it wouldn't open for the upcoming ski and snowboard season after all. The decision was a setback for the new owners, who were preparing for a comeback seven years after a fire led to the resort's shutdown.

Cockaigne's new owners, led by Rex Butcher, said they were unable to get the slope lighting and lifts operational in time for this winter. "There have been many people involved to this point, however, the scope of work that needs to be done on the slopes has grown significantly and is beyond the point that we can complete prior to this season," the resort said in a statement.

But Cockaigne said the delay was "not how our story ends. Our focus is on completion of the lodge and serving the community with a place to stop for food, drinks and the family-friendly atmosphere that Cockaigne Resort strives for."

The revitalized Cockaigne will include a new, larger lodge, and an adjacent stage for musical acts to perform at the base of the slopes. The lodge is nearing completion, said Julia Anderson, a marketing official at the resort. "We will open it as a bar/restaurant this year and have special events throughout the winter and welcome snowmobilers."

Cockaigne opened in the winter of 1966. Its lodge was built as the Australian pavilion for the World's Fair held in New York City in 1964, before it was brought to Cherry Creek. Over the decades, Cockaigne was popular for its intimate atmosphere and abundant natural snowfall.

The resort has faced adversity before. A 2011 fire swept through the signature lodge. The resort survived the rest of the season with the help of borrowed ski equipment and a tent serving as a makeshift lodge. But the owner, Jack Van Scoter, decided that would be the final season, citing the cost of rebuilding as a major factor. As the years went by, locals wondered what would ever become of the dormant resort.

Butcher and his partners launched a $6.2 million revitalization. While the resort is adding trails and a terrain park, the partners' long-range vision is turning Cockaigne into a year-round destination, with concerts and eventually lodging on the property.

Anticipation had been building among Cockaigne's fans, as the resort shared photos on social media of work unfolding on the property. For them, the chance to ski and snowboard there again seemed within reach.

While the resort said it was "disappointed and heartbroken" about scuttling the upcoming season, it also struck a hopeful tone in a message posted online: "We are not giving up, and we hope you don't either!"