North Tonawanda Subway worker heads to drug rehab after stealing over $12,000

A former employee of a Subway restaurant in North Tonawanda was assigned to a court-supervised drug treatment program Friday after pleading guilty to stealing $12,205 from the store's bank deposits in a two-month period.

Dylan B. Myers, 24, of Tuscarora Road, Town of Niagara, admitted to third-degree grand larceny for the thefts that occurred between May 23 and July 23.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon warned Myers that if he fails to obey the rules of the judicial diversion program of drug treatment, "You will go to state prison."

The maximum penalty for the charge is seven years behind bars. Myers will have to pay full restitution for the thefts at the Subway location on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda.