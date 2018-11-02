North Tonawanda proposes property tax increase in 2019 budget

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur G. Pappas calls for a property tax rate increase of 2.9 percent in his tentative 2019 city budget.

"That will be the first tax increase of any significance for many, many years," Pappas said. He said the city has either kept the tax rate unchanged or reduced it in eight of the past 10 years. This time, the rate of $13.68 per $1,000 of assessed valuation would rise 39 cents.

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 on the $37 million spending plan, which is scheduled for a vote by the Common Council the next night. Spending is to rise $840,656, or 2.3 percent.

One of the main growth areas is street maintenance, up 6.6 percent. The budget also funds one new police officer and one new firefighter.