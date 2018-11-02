No charges to stem from Niagara Falls casino hotel standoff

The man who triggered a police standoff at a Seneca Niagara Casino hotel room earlier this week will not face any criminal charges, Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Bryan DalPorto said Friday.

The circumstances surrounding Monday's incident involve a medical issue, DalPorto said.

The man, whose name was not released by police, had some type of affiliation with the Rochester Police Department.

A Rochester police spokeswoman told The Buffalo News on Monday the department was aware of the incident, which she described as "a medical matter involving mental health."

The man, who was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be evaluated, made threats involving a weapon, though no weapon was found.