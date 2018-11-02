Niagara basketball coach Chris Casey gets contract extension

Niagara basketball coach Chris Casey has received a contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the school announced Friday.

The Purple Eagles have increased their number of wins in each of the last three seasons and won 19 games last season and reached the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, the program's first postseason appearance since the NIT in 2013. The 19 wins, 12 conference wins and nine home wins were the most in five seasons and the 10 road victories tied a modern-era school record set in 2008-09.

The nine-win improvement from the 2016-17 was tied for 12th in Division I.

Casey has a 51-110 record overall and his teams have gone 33-65 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

“My family, staff and I are very excited to continue our time here at Niagara University,” Casey said in a statement. “We look forward to building upon the work and success we had last season, as we pursue a MAAC Championship. Thank you to Father Maher, Simon Gray, and Niagara University for their continued support.”

Casey, 55, came to Niagara in April 2013, from LIU Post and also had been a head coach at Rutgers Newark along with several stops as a Division I assistant since his coaching career began in 1986.

The program also earned a 1,000 Academic Progress Rate (APR) for the 2016-17 season.

“Entering his sixth season as head coach, Chris Casey’s passion and commitment to Niagara University and the Western New York region is stronger than ever,” said Gray, the school's athletic director. “Chris is a man of integrity who directs his program in the mission of our institution. Our teams have progressed during his tenure and last year’s success thrilled Purple Eagles everywhere. We expect that Niagara Basketball will remain a source of pride for years to come.”

The Purple Eagles open the season Nov. 12 against St. Bonaventure.