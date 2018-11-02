My View: The painstaking art of harvesting logs

By Daniel Habermehl

My buddy Steve is a logger, and he lost a fine log several years back. But I found it, and he is welcome to savor its warmth on a cold day while it heats my little camp on the hill, the one that watches northeast over the Genesee River Valley, almost to Lake Ontario.

Heavy tread is important on work boots. In the cool days of autumn the ground below the leaves doesn’t dry, and this red mud of Allegany becomes awfully slick. I get my machine in this far, I can stretch the chains out the rest of the way. As I do, the singular and unmistakable sound of links clinking rings in my ears. The smell of gas and oil lingers long in the still predawn fog that hangs in this part of the woods.

There is a log I am after, a real beauty. Straight, clear and thick. But to move it out I will need to section it into more manageable pieces. Before I make my first cut, I loosen up my saw. There is a delicate balance between too tight and too loose, and right now the cold metal is too tight. I sit on a low tree stump with my chainsaw in the lap of my denim coveralls and make small adjustments.

Almost unconsciously my thumb plucks at the individual links, searching out any flaw in the chain. Are the tips sharp? Is the cutter edge high enough above the raker?

Standing up, I stretch a bit. Light is coming on and the woods are waking up with the chatter of squirrels, chipmunks and birds.

I open up the oil reservoir, making sure there is enough to keep the bar well-lubricated. Next, I top off the gas/oil blend and once again as always, accidentally overfill it a bit and watch the blue gasoline run into the ground. Capping it tight, I turn it back from its side and set the choke.

The cold start is done while kneeling, with the saw firmly on the ground but also making sure the blade is above the dirt. My first pull on the rope reminds me why I love this saw; the compression is good as it pumps its two-cycle pulse through my biceps, and then it fires right up. That confident and reassuring sound of a machine ready for action.

I put in my earplugs, and in so doing enter a world of concentration. My focus and purpose exclude the peripheral distractions. This log is perfect. Cut a few years back by a friend in advance of a destructive insect, it was lost and forgotten in the harvest. I spotted it the other day, now that the leaves have dropped. Fourteen feet long, it has seasoned above the ground resting across two other logs below.

I calculate my cuts. Consider each one, and its sequence. Where the log overhangs it would be easy to cut from the top and drop 16-inch sections of firewood right to the ground, but that will have to wait. My aim is to move the log from the woods to my camp. Three cuts, four logs, four trips with my four-wheeler and chains.

And so I look again and calculate how gravity will aid my quest without pinching my chain. I decide my first cut will come from under, in the heavy center so that as it buckles, it opens away from my blade. The next two cuts will be from the top and in the same way open the logs away from the blade of the saw. There is a familiar odor of wood chips and gas that enters my nostrils as I work.

Three quick cuts and I am done. I replace my tools back into their boxes and secure them tightly. I am done now. The logs are at camp ready to be made into firewood. Four trips back and forth over the now worn and muddy ground makes for a slick and slippery trail.

And now, as I retrace my steps looking for the next log to harvest along that way, I am glad for my sturdy work boots. The ones with the heavy tread.

Daniel Habermehl, of Machias, is grateful for his sturdy work boots.