Sunshine for Bills-Bears game, then warm and rainy for Election Day

Had enough of gray skies and rain?

Clear your schedule Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Chicago Bears under mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.

It'll be the only day over the next week that at least a chance for rain isn't featured in the National Weather Service forecast.

Rain is expected to return early next week, but it will be warmer -- including into the low to mid 60s on Election Day, weather service forecasts show.

Here's what the weather service says to expect:

Today

Early morning rain, then a chance of showers. Less the one-tenth inch is expected the rest of today. Daytime highs should peak in the upper 40s.

The flood watch posted for Western New York through 5 p.m. because of the heavy rain was lifted earlier today.

However, weather service forecasters issued a short term weather statement this morning cautioning of reduced visibility from fog in some areas of the region.

"This will be most notable along and north of the Thruway, with less or no fog in the Southtowns of hills south of Batavia," the weather service said. "Conditions are expected to slowly improve later this morning."

Tonight, there's a chance for showers. Otherwise, forecasters said it will be cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday

Showers are likely again from mid-morning through mid-afternoon thanks to a passing trough that will draw some moisture from the east. Less than one-tenth inch of rain is forecast. Some wet snow could mix in over the higher elevations.

Highs are expected in the mid 40s but will dip into the low to mid 30s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday

Early tailgaters might be chilly. It'll start out in the mid 30s, but temperatures will increase quickly through the morning.

Forecasters project it'll be about 48 degrees with a light southeasterly breeze at 1 p.m. kickoff.

Mostly sunny skies are expected. And, a high near 52 degrees.

Next week

Chances for showers return on Monday. Highs will be near 60 degrees with overnight lows only dropping back into the upper 40s.

Showers become likely on Election Day with highs in the low to mid 60s expected.

Rain remains in the forecast later Tuesday into Wednesday as well, forecasts show. Wednesday's high should be in the mid 50s.

It's been quite a streak of overcast, damp conditions in Buffalo lately.

Including today, there's been at least a trace of precipitation for 20 of the last 23 days in Buffalo with measurable rainfall each of the last seven days.

Most of that has come over the last 24 to 48 hours.

As of 8 a.m., just under 2 inches of rain had fallen at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport since Wednesday with the bulk of that – 1.46 inches – coming on Thursday, the weather service reported.

And, it had some Erie County officials grumbling, but at the ready.