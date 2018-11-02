LoVULLO, Michael C.

LoVULLO - Michael C. Of Hamburg, at the age of 74 on October 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Sheila M. "Gig" (nee Regan) LoVullo; dear father of Brendan (Rebecca) LoVullo and Dr. Megan (Jason) Koster; brother of Anne Marie (Neill) O'Donnell and the late David LoVullo; beloved grandfather of Lilly and Rose LoVullo and Jack and Charlie Koster. Visitation Sunday 1:00 -5:00 p.m. at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Friends are invited to join the family for the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Monday at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. LoVullo was a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran, working as a helicopter inspector for the Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Our Lady of Victory "Homes of Charity". Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com