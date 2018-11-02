LoGIUDICE, August S. "Augie"

October 30, 2018 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of late Etta Mae LoGiudice; cherished father of Sebastian, LuAnn, and Thomas LoGiudice; devoted grandfather of Marisa LoGiudice; loving brother of Nicholas, and late Phillip (Rose), Frances (Henry) Lupina, Sebastian Jr., Carl and Frank LoGiudice; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) , Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs, NY on Monday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Augie was Past State Treasurer and Past Grand Knight of the Hamburg Council #2220 Knights of Columbus. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.