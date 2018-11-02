Letter: Needing our leaders to model civility

After hearing of the many examples of hatred in America over the past week, I am compelled to write this letter. I am a white Christian male. My immediate family includes Asians, Jews and atheists. My extended family includes, or has included, Russians, Chinese, Latinos, transgenders and Mormons. My family of friends and colleagues includes African-Americans, Muslims, Hindus, homosexuals, and people from every continent. I love my family and “all” of my family members even though we sometimes disagree and have different views on many topics.

President Trump should remember that my family includes all people, not just Americans and Republicans. Rep. Maxine Waters needs to know my family includes conservatives and Republicans and they should be able to gather with other family members without people spewing hatred because some of us think differently than you. We all belong to the same family of humans that populate this planet.

To all our leaders, I urge you to aspire to be something greater than your political party or your singular way of thinking and lead our country since we are all family. Remember, “the strength of a nation is directly proportional to the strength of a family.” Please lead by being a positive example.

James Randolph

West Seneca