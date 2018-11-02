Letter: Hunt Real Estate paid no fine in settling complaint

My father told me a long time ago that money comes and goes but your reputation sticks with you forever. Last Thursday, The News printed an article that appeared on the front page of the City and Region section with the headline “Hunt, condo fined $104,300 over leaky pipes,” with a subheading “Probe says Amherst homes were sold despite developer’s knowledge of issue.”

The News was made aware of the fact that this was not a fine, but rather a dollar amount which we agreed to pay directly to the homeowners. The headline on the online version of your article that appeared a day earlier was accurate following a discussion with your reporter. Somehow, during the next day the word “fine” was reinserted, which is false and very misleading. Your article has damaged my reputation.

To be fined by any governmental entity, there must be some crime committed. There was none. I did not sell homes “despite” my knowledge of an issue, effectively trying to fool customers or otherwise mislead them.

For the record, as soon as we knew that there was a corrosion problem with underground copper piping installed at some of the houses, we immediately changed the specs to PVC. All homes built after the installation of the different material have had no problems and will have none. We agreed to replace, at our expense (the amount referenced as a “fine”), all underground copper piping, and, in fact, had replaced the copper in some of the homes prior to this matter rising to the attention of the attorney general.

It should be noted that until the condominium was turned over to the Homeowners’ Association several months ago, my company as the developer was paying all the water bills. No one will be out one cent beyond normal expenses now associated with owning their homes. And my offer stands to buy back anyone’s home for what they paid us. They are all attractive, beautifully built homes in a very desirable location.

Peter F. Hunt

Chairman and CEO

Hunt Real Estate Corp.