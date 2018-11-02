Letter: Endorsements were tilted against female candidates

Women are running for office in record numbers this year. As president of the Western New York Chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (WBASNY WNY), I am encouraged by those numbers. Women remain vastly underrepresented in positions of power and influence in this country. According to the latest numbers from the Pew Research Center, women comprise only 19.3 percent of the voting members of the House of Representatives and 23 percent of U.S. senators. Women make up 22.8 percent of state Senate seats and 26.3 percent of state house or assembly seats.

Given the national trend of women running for office and the number of women running in Western New York, The News’ endorsements have been surprising. Of the 10 races where the editorial board has weighed in, The News has endorsed only one woman: Incumbent Assemblymember Monica Wallace. Equally concerning is the dismissal of the many highly qualified women candidates The News chose not to endorse on the grounds that they are political newcomers.

According to the editorial board, Joan Seamans, a longtime business owner, has a “future” in public service. Carima El-Behairy, who founded a software and publishing company and served as its managing partner for over 20 years, “could use more political seasoning.”

The editorial board acknowledges that Karen McMahon, an attorney with more than 30 years’ experience in public service, “boasts a strong resume,” but nevertheless endorses the incumbent because he is a “credible representative.”

The most glaring example is in the endorsement of Michael Kearns for county clerk. The News devoted seven paragraphs to the race and mentioned Kearns’ opponent, attorney Angela Marinucci, only in the final paragraph. Marinucci is called a “rookie candidate,” and The News chose to highlight her college internships rather than her years as a practicing attorney in Western New York. There is no mention of her position on any issue.

The editorial board’s decision not to endorse talented but new candidates – who are more likely to be women, people of color, or both – perpetuates the lack of diversity in our political representation.

Kara Addelman

President, WBASNY WNY

Buffalo