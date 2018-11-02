Letter: Endorsement of Cuomo is more business as usual

I tried to bet with someone. Anyone. Everyone. Nobody would take the bet that The Buffalo News would yet again endorse Andrew Cuomo for governor. Nobody wanted to be on the other side as we all were expecting the “yeah, but” rational that accompanied The News’ endorsement.

The really galling editorial falls flat where it states, and I quote, “What can be said is that governors, and the whole of state government, need to do a better job of vetting contractors and ensuring the large state projects are free from the taint of corruption.”

Come on! Who in Albany is going to make THAT happen? The Moreland Commission? People in power close to this governor are dropping like flies. Two of the infamous three men in the room are in jail.

The final insult in The News’ endorsement can be found in the last two paragraphs.

Nice of you to throw a few “nice” comments in the direction of Mr. Molinaro. I wonder how exactly the News editors “hope and expect to see more of Molinaro.”

Seems to me that if the editors wanted at least the possibility of real change in New York the endorsement could be for something different. A vote for Cuomo confirms that business as usual is OK in New York. Maybe I understand, though. Cuomo gets re-elected and The News editorial staff can get back to their favorite sport – Trump bashing.

Vincent J. Morabito

Williamsville