Letter: A seminary alumna denounces leadership

I am angry and ashamed to be a graduate of Christ the King Seminary, class of 1999. After reading all of Charles Specht’s articles and an extremely fluff response by Rev. John Staak, I find myself at a loss that the leadership of the seminary has allowed immoral, sinful and atrocious behavior by the rector, professors and students/seminarians. In my time at CKS, I heard rumors of such behaviors, but hoped they were “rumors.” I am furious that the “rumors” now appear to be true.

It is very clear to me that the sin of clericalism has indeed pervaded God’s church in Buffalo and Christ the King Seminary. As a full-time parish director of faith formation, now in the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, I promise that I will no longer be silent. I will no longer be “disheartened.” I will demand change and hold all who are found to be guilty, accountable for their crimes. I know God will handle the punishment of their sins.

I demand a complete revision of the process of admission, both lay student, deacon candidate and seminarian into the seminary. I demand a vote of no confidence in the staff, faculty and adminstration of not only Christ the King Seminary but the entire leadership of the Buffalo Diocese. I have signed a petition demanding the resignation of Bishop Malone. I call upon the administration of the seminary to take a stronger stand and demand change, which would include their own resignations. I call upon the leadership of the diocese to do the same, including the resignations of all department directors and staff.

The time for sadness and prayers is over. It is time for action.

Marcy Fessler

Boardman, Ohio