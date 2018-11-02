Lancaster puts finishing touches on football championship three-peat by beating Bennett

Lancaster started poorly but made up for it with one heck of a finishing kick to not only gain a measure of revenge against old friend Bennett but further establish itself among the who’s who of elite programs in Western New York.

The Legends’ championship reign continues.

Lancaster punched its ticket to another New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association tournament by winning its third straight Section VI Class AA championship Friday. And the Legends did it by defeating and demoralizing the tournament’s top-seeded team, 17-6, at New Era Field.

Ethan Jurkowski made three interceptions, Brandon Wingard ran 23 times for a tough 106 yards and Lancaster in essence played keep away from Bennett’s high-powered offense to advance to next Saturday’s Far West Regional contest against the Section V champion at Clarence High School.

In achieving the three-peat, Lancaster joins an elite group among large schools (Class AA and A) to win at least three straight Section VI titles. The list includes Orchard Park, Sweet Home, Jamestown and Pioneer.

Include small schools and the Legends became just the 12th public school dating back to 1979 to win three straight championships.

“It feels awesome; Words can’t describe it,” Jurkowski said. “We stayed very mentally strong. We’re coached well just not in football but in personality and work ethic and we just kept going.”

“Three times, sophomore, junior and senior year, there’s nothing better than this,” said senior receiver/linebacker Brian Martin, who capped Lancaster’s closing 17-0 run with a 5-yard TD catch. “We lost players (due to graduation) but it’s still a great feeling and we’re looking forward to next week.”

It seemed like Bennett (7-3), which became the first area team since 2015 to beat Lancaster (9-1) earlier this season, would be the one making plans for next week based on its start.

The Tigers led 6-0 after one offensive play as D’Jae Perry took a handoff 90 yards. It was a familiar site to both teams as Perry ran for 274 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries during Bennett’s 42-35 win over Lancaster at All High Stadium.

Even after Lancaster responded with a touchdown of its own on its next possession, a 2-yard run by Tim Gardner and PAT kick from Clark Whiteside, it didn’t seem like Bennett couldn't be stopped. The Tigers’ Justin Campbell took his team’s second play, another handoff, 46 yards down to the Lancaster 22.

The Legends adjusted their defense and in essence said enough, stacking the box and daring the Tigers to pass.

The plan worked. Bennett wound up with 243 yards rushing on 26 carries but amassed just 48 through the air on 2-for-12 passing with three interceptions.

Lancaster’s offense played an efficient game in amassing 313 yards, including 199 on the ground. Once it became a two-possession game, the Legends were more than happy to bleed the clock and slow the pace. They ran 69 plays and kept the ball for nearly 30 minutes.

“That’s kind of the mentality of our team,” third-year Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “We never hang our heads when we’re down and we respond well to adversity. I think their first two plays went for about 150 yards. I don’t know if we were nervous or what but we messed up our fits on the perimeter. Those guys are so dangerous if you give them a seam. They can take it distance.”

“Honestly, we’ve been preparing for that (running game) since they beat us in Week Five,” Rupp said. “After we broke down that film, we realized what we were doing wrong and every week in practice we repped Bennett’s plays in practice. We sprinkled them in throughout the year and (defensive coordinator/coach (Dave) Mansell did a phenomenal job tonight.”

All the scoring took place in the first half with Whiteside drilling a 32-yard field goal with 3:09 left in the second quarter to make it 10-6. After forcing a three-and-out, the Legends started a drive at Bennett’s 35 with 43 seconds left. Plenty of time for more points. That’s exactly what happened with Gianluca Fulciniti hooking up with Martin on a short TD.

Bennett tried to return to what it does best – ground and pound – and did so with some success, reaching the Legends’ 12 on its first possession of the third quarter. But the potential scoring drive ended with Jurkowski nabbing the first of his second-half picks in the end zone.

“That pick hurt pretty bad,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “We just couldn’t seem to get the throwing game going today. I thought we ran the ball effectively. At the end of the day I’m going to take the credit for the loss because I’m the head coach. I made a mistake. I should have run the ball more. This one’s on me.”

Perry rushed 13 times for 166 yards for the Tigers.

Conor Mahony had nine tackles to lead the Legends, with Jurkowski and Mitch Klima each making five.

Rupp is now three for three in Section VI finals. Though he’ll never forget the first one when Lancaster defeated longtime nemesis Orchard Park, Friday’s victory felt really sweet.

“That was the only team to beat us," he said. "This one's special."