KRAFT - Theodore R. Age 94 of North Tonawanda, October 30, 2018. He was called home to be with the Lord. Survived by his beloved wife Ella (nee Root) Kraft; father of Leslie and Eric Kraft; grandfather of Jeremy (Jennifer) Mixon, Mark Mixon, Peter Mixon and Nathan Kraft; great-grandfather of Jeremy Jr., Matthew, Noah, Ethan, Hannah, Mikyle, Ashton and Owen; predeceased by his brother Robert (late Joan) Kraft and step-brother Lee Parker. Theodore was a U.S. Army 15th Air Force Veteran serving as an Air Crew Member on B-24 Liberators in Italy, flying in 22 missions over enemy territory in WW II and then with the 5th U.S. Air Force in Korea as a Crew Member on a Douglas B-26 (Avenger) fighter-bomber. He was active in many organizations: Tonawanda United Methodist Board of Trustees, American Legion Tonawandas Post 264, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Assoc., Kickin' Rhythm Cloggers, Tonawanda Cloghopper, WNY Clogger's Assoc., The Cousteau Society, Lafayette High School Alumni Assoc. and was employed as the Chief Operator of the North Tonawanda Wastewater Treatment Plant. Theodore enjoyed round and square dancing and embraced the philosophy of "never too old to learn", traveling with his wife Ella, taking college classes, working as a camp counselor at Kamp Koinonia, teaching Sunday school, and he even obtained his pilot's license in his 80s. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 5 PM Saturday, November 3 at Tonawanda United Methodist Church, 221 Morgan St., Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 or Tonawanda United Methodist Church. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com