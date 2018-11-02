KNAIER, Joyce Ellen (Wagner)

Age 86, of Round Rock, Texas passed away on October 30, 2018. She was received into the hands of Jesus and now resides in Heaven. Although we greatly mourn our loss, we know that she is no longer suffering. Joyce was born in Buffalo, New York to Nellie and Glenn Wagner on March 19, 1932. She attended school at Kenmore West High School. She married Gordon Stillman Knaier, Jr. on September 11, 1953. Joyce was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and mother. She loved life, raising her family, and made many great friends throughout her lifetime. Our loss is now Heaven's gain. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon S. Knaier and her daughter, Debra E. Knaier. Joyce is survived by her sister Audrey Owen; her sons Glenn Knaier, Mark Knaier, and Paul Knaier; her grandchildren, Katherine E. Knaier and Jacqueline R. Knaier. Pallbearers will be: Paul Knaier, Bill Rocquemore, John Wood, Steve Stafford, Steve O'Brien, and Darrell Smith. Visitation will be at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel, between 6-8pm Friday, November 2, 2018. Funeral Services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 10:30am, with Pastor Paul Kersten officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at The Austin Marriott North Hotel in Round Rock, Texas from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, with catering being provided. Arrangements are by The Gabriels Funeral Chapel, 393 N. IH 35, Georgetown, Texas.