KLIPFEL, Sarah O. (O'Neil)

Of Hamburg, NY, October 30, 2018; loving wife of the late Willard E. Klipfel; loving mother to Peter (Susan) Klipfel, Katherine Ann Klipfel and Karen (William) Miller; cherished grandmother to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 4, 2018, from 5-7 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 11 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Sarah was a former member of the Associate Board of the Episcopal Church Home and past active member of the ECW of the Trinity Episcopal Church of Hamburg.