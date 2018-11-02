John E. Wirth, 86, UB researcher was electron microscope expert

Oct. 15, 1932 – Oct. 26, 2018

When John E. Wirth was a researcher at the University at Buffalo, he was known as “Mr. E.M.” He was the resident expert on electron microscopes.

“I met John in 1966,” his wife of 43 years, the former Susan Steg, said. “His lab was across the hall from mine at UB. I was just getting into research work and if I had a question, I just went across the hall.”

Mr. Wirth already had long experience with the device. He had started working in what was then UB’s Department of Anatomical Sciences in 1954, just as the electron microscope was coming into use in the university laboratory.

He assisted dozens of other researchers from UB and from industry with their projects. He set up electron microscopes for Roswell Park Cancer Institute and for Women and Children’s Hospital.

Retired since 1990, he died Oct. 26 in Elderwood of Williamsville after a long illness. He was 86.

Born in Penn Yan, he was a graduate of Alexander Central High School. After earning a bachelor’s degree in biology at UB, he took a position in the medical and dental laboratories.

In retirement, he was called on for consultations by researchers and worked part time making deliveries for a photo studio.

A Getzville resident, he was longtime member of MacAlpine Presbyterian Church, where he was a former chairman of the board of trustees and served on the Session, the board of elders.

He also sang in the church choir, cooked for the Youth Club and helped build props for church musical productions.

A dog lover, he and his wife had a kennel license and raised champion Scottish and Sealyham terriers. They entered their terriers in dog shows regionally in the 1970s and 1980s. One of their Sealyhams, Daffy, was a winner in its breed at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.

They also were a team couple for Marriage Encounter.

Mr. Wirth enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting, fishing and mowing grass for his neighbors.

“He had five ladies on the street where he used to mow their lawns,” his wife said. “He would cut their front lawns and their back lawns.”

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Lori Ann Anauo; two sons, Ralph J. and David J.; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Carpenter; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.