Jeff Simon: Family -- the addiction story movies like to avoid telling

"It's about my son," David Sheff says to the drug therapist. That's why "Beautiful Boy" is a rarity for a whole new age of addiction movies.

It was about fathers and sons, too, back in 1957 when Lloyd Nolan, the father in "A Hatful of Rain" told his addicted war veteran son Don Murray that he loved him.

This is different. This is about a boy coming of age as an addict, not a war veteran. This is a kid who first got drunk at the age of 11.

His father tells the drug therapist his son is now addicted to crystal meth, which he understands is the worst and cruelest addiction of all. The chances of recovery from meth, he's told later, can be measured in single figures. The father wants to know what to do.

So does America at the moment. When we first started seeing drug addiction at the movies, the thing itself wasn't happening to kids in middle and upper class homes.

No more. You'd be hard put in the 21st century to find an American who doesn't know a family that has been savaged by a death from drug overdose. Unfortunately, I personally know two.

That's the new kind of addiction film that needed to be made and the people who made "Beautiful Boy" know it. This isn't only about the agonies of addiction, but the agonies of families with addicted kids -- in this case an adoring father and mother, step-mother and two pre-teen half-siblings. It's a film about a family blowing up.

Those who know the movie they're going to see know the film was based on two prominent books of considerable repute: David Sheff's "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction" and his son Nic Sheff's book, "Tweaked: Growing Up on Methamphetamines." The fact there are two such memoirs is an unavoidable spoiler alert about what happens.

Then it becomes the immense strength of the film -- which is, frankly, often difficult to watch -- that you're not entirely sure what a "happy ending" would be for this story.

If you read about the film at all, you're not likely to read about what a family's misery is when a child is an addict. You're more likely to read an assessment of young actor Timothee Chalamet's performance as Nic Sheff. Didn't Chalamet just wow the movie world with his portrayal of a young gay man in "Call Me By Your Name"?

That, so often, is how we have come to understand movies about addicts -- as vehicles for actors in a hurry to make the largest possible reputation in the shortest time by playing people going through the horrors of drug addiction and withdrawal.

As I watched "Beautiful Boy", I couldn't help remembering the only two addict movies that actually changed the way I understand movies and the world. Both involved the lead performances.

1.) "The Man with the Golden Arm" (1956). The groundbreaking movie about the subject. One of the greatest ironies in movies is Frank Sinatra's supposed contempt for taking movies seriously. You can't watch his best performances without being aware of exactly how ambitious an actor he once was despite his hatred of doing multiple takes. For the first time in American movies, Sinatra was showing a drug addiction no one had seen onscreen before.

Of course, it all worked out onscreen with reasonable dispatch in an Otto Preminger movie. After Sinatra showed off his acting chops during his scenes of heroin withdrawal, Kim Novak was there with a blanket and a lot of warm hugs and sweet music by Elmer Bernstein in one of the greatest movie scores of its era.

There's a lot to remember about "The Man with The Golden Arm." Preminger made sure of that in the subject's movie debut. But it was Sinatra above all who mattered to the audience.

Anyone foolish enough to think after he won his Oscar for "From Here to Eternity" that he didn't care about acting was disabused of that notion by "The Man with the Golden Arm." By the time of "The Manchurian Candidate" in 1962, Sinatra made sure audiences seriously saw that his supposed contempt for the medium was pure pretense, based on his dislike for getting stale after the first take. (What the acting profession left him, every time, was vulnerable professionally. He didn't like that.)

2.) "Panic in Needle Park" (1971). Addicts in the world had gotten much younger. The least-known great film about them was, by all odds, one of the most startling debuts ever by a Hollywood actor. The script was by Joan Didion and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, and the young couple shown getting hooked on heroin is played by Kitty Winn and Al Pacino, in his major film debut. It is the latter who gives one of the most sensational major debut performances in American film. You couldn't watch this movie back in 1971 without remembering its lead actor. You were embarking on a moviegoing life of always wondering what he'd do next. In this case: answer -- "The Godfather."

Supposedly the film was about heroin addicts deprived of their supply by street scarcity. In most people's memory, it was about the second film -- the first major one -- from an actor who would become one of the greats in his profession almost instantly.

That interestingly isn't true of "Beautiful Boy," despite all the interest in Chalamet. Nothing in the film matters as much as addiction itself and the family devastation it causes. Steve Carell is moving as the suffering father and Chalamet is suitably maddening as his struggling, seemingly hopeless son.

What devastates in the movie is the depiction of a family's pain spent after so many years believing change would never come.

The oddity of the film is that one of its biggest flaws makes it watchable. What American movies have been doing for almost a century is confusing upper class privilege with middle class life.

This movie is about David Sheff, a freelance writer for Rolling Stone and The New York Times Magazine. Even granting his patrons were the publishing cream, it's hard, if not impossible, to believe that a freelance journalist anywhere in America lives a life of as much upper-class pictorial splendor as Sheff does in the movie in Northern California.

It's probably best that such a brutal and raw portrait of family hell caused by an addicted kid contains something that is too good to be true.

If it didn't, it might actually have become impossible to watch -- too close to home, if not yours then that of people you actually know.

As it is, the movie is a highlight in the history of the subject at the movies.