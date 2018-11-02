Holding Center supervisors to see salaries rise under new contract

The Erie County Legislature approved a seven-year union contract for Erie County Holding Center supervisors that provides a 19 percent salary increase over the length of the deal.

The contract, retroactive to 2017, runs through 2023 for the 10 members of Teamsters Local 264. Under the agreement, captains and lieutenants will move to a higher job grade this year, equivalent to a 7 percent boost in pay, and receive a 4 percent raise next year and smaller raises for each of the other contract years.

In exchange, the members agree to a cheaper health insurance plan, pay 15 percent toward their health coverage instead of 10 percent, lose their $1,000 uniform allowance, and give up two paid holidays, which are paid at a 100 percent overtime rate, according to the county.