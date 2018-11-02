High School Extra: Portville, Eden girls to play again for Class C volleyball title

Portville and Eden to meet again in Class C

For the third straight year the Portville and Eden girls volleyball teams will meet in the Class C Championship.

The Eden Raiders (18-6) and Portville Panthers (36-2) easily handled their opponents in the Class C-1 and C-2 finals, both winning in three sets Thursday night.

In last year’s meeting between the two, Portville defeated the eight-time defending state champion Raiders 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.

It ended Eden’s 19-year run in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four.

Portville finished this season as the third best team in New York State according to MaxPreps.com.

Raiders coach Hailee Herc decided to give her players a little extra motivation this season. Written across the back of every jersey reads ‘Play With Fire.’ The Raiders were able to finish this season undefeated in league play and did not lose a set througout the C-1 playoffs.

The Raiders will be led by Paiton Basinski who had 15 kills and 4 aces during the teams 25-20, 25-20, 25-12 victory against Roy-Hart in the C-1 Championship game.

The Panthers have found a blessing in disguise this season. Senior Beth Miller had 15 kills in the C-2 Championship game against Gowanda, all assisted by freshman Kylie Blessing. Portville won, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9.

When Miller is not getting an assist from Blessing she’s serving up aces. Miller had 9 aces on 16 serve attempts in the finals.

The two teams matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. with the match taking place at Jamestown Community College.

Gregoire, Speyer Athletes of Week

Barker field hockey player Ciara Gregoire and West Seneca West football player John Speyer were named Prep Talk Athletes of the Week in online voting by readers.

Gregoire scored the winning goal in overtime of the Raiders’ Class C semifinal victory over rival Akron.

Speyer set a school record with 305 rushing yards to go along with four touchdowns and an interception in the Indians’ thrilling 50-49 playoff win over Starpoint. He received 44.2 percent of the vote.

Each week’s winners will be entered in the Prep Talk Athlete of the Year voting in the spring.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.