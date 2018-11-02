Hearing set on Lockport city budget with tax hike, sewer rate increases

The Lockport Common Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall on a proposed 2019 city budget that raises property taxes by 2 percent and sewer rates by 5 percent.

The general fund budget of $24.97 million shows a spending increase of $283,000 over this year. The proposed tax rate of $18.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation would be a 40-cent increase.

Director of Finance Scott A. Schrader said the budget includes three new jobs: a housing inspector, a secretarial position to be split between information technology and public works, and the promotion of a building maintenance mechanic from part time to full time.

Under terms of the city's 2014 state bailout, the State Comptroller's Office must approve the budget before the Council's scheduled Nov. 20 vote on the plan.