Hamburg police investigating report of needle in Halloween candy

Village of Hamburg police are advising parents of children who went trick-or-treating in a section of the village to check their children's candy after a report was filed about a needle found in the middle of a Whopper malted milk ball snack-size pack, police posted on Facebook.

The report was made Friday morning. Police said "a needle was said to be skewered through the middle of the Milk Balls" and that the bag appeared to be open.

The candy was received from trick-or-treating Wednesday night on Sherburn Drive, Charlotte Avenue, Parkside Avenue, Martha Place and Sherwood Avenue in the village.

They asked anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Felice Krycia at (716) 649-9300, Ext. 2.